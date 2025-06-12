SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren A. Unterseher Sells 17,136 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 17,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $160,392.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,547,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,726,406.48. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SkyWater Technology Trading Up 1.3%
SKYT opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $443.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 71.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
