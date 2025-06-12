Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 74,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI World ETF Trading Down 0.2%

URTH opened at $166.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1-year low of $132.93 and a 1-year high of $167.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.