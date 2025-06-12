May Barnhard Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

May Barnhard Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,150,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,803,000 after acquiring an additional 262,526,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after buying an additional 10,300,064 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,015,000 after buying an additional 7,192,613 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,979,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,950 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

