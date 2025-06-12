Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Position Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Dynatrace by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $445.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 29.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.