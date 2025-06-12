Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $441,000 in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCMI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:WCMI opened at $15.73 on Thursday. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a market capitalization of $243.03 million and a PE ratio of 24.53.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

