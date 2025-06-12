Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $420,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM opened at $219.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

