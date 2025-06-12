Bellecapital International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 11,283 MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MARA by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in MARA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MARA by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger sold 3,000 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,744. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,202,060. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on MARA
MARA Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 6.61. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.57.
MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About MARA
MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MARA
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Summer Stocks With Insider Buying and Analyst Support
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Wall Street Sees More Upside for Dell and HPE
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Mid-Cap Marvels: 3 Stocks That Crushed Sales Estimates in May
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.