Ballew Advisors Inc Buys 4,094 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VNLA opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

