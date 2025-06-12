Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,491.46. This represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.05. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

Global Self Storage Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

