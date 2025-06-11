Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,213,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $231.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $234.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

