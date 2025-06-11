Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $267.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

