Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $94.45.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

