Motorola Solutions, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.09 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $412.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $418.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.78. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $370.00 and a 52-week high of $507.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 197.59% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.25.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 804 shares in the company, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

