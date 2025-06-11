Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) is Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,757 shares during the quarter. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.50% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourpath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,740,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 979,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,464,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $5,358,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,561,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

