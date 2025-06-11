Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates BEAM FY2026 Earnings

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski expects that the company will earn ($2.92) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.57) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jones Trading raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.13). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,871,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,480,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,060 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,270,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 312,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,266,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $562,666.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,097,669.15. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $136,413.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 190,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,463.60. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,771 shares of company stock valued at $803,198. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

