Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates MKS Instruments FY2026 Earnings

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $9.82 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $6.94 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

