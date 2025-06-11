Visionary Horizons LLC Sells 65,611 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Visionary Horizons LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 183,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 105,625.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.08. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3697 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

