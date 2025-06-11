Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Nova FY2026 Earnings

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nova in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Prisco anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $9.11 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nova’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. Nova’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nova

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $226.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.18. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nova by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,411,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,980,000 after acquiring an additional 796,629 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Nova by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 354,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after buying an additional 295,691 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nova by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 600,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter worth about $22,647,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nova by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,490,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,254,000 after acquiring an additional 107,215 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nova

(Get Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.