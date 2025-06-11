Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates HRMY FY2026 Earnings

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share.

HRMY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

