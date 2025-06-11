MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,573 shares.The stock last traded at $21.54 and had previously closed at $21.38.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

