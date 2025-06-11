Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Landstar System by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 277,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,695,000 after buying an additional 48,312 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR stock opened at $143.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.84. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

