GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of GRI Bio from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.
GRI Bio Trading Up 4.6%
GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.08) by ($1.72). As a group, equities analysts predict that GRI Bio will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in GRI Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI – Free Report) by 543.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of GRI Bio worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GRI Bio Company Profile
GRI Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treating inflammatory, fibrotic, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises GRI-0621, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GRI-0803 which is in phase I trial for the treatment of systematic lupus erythematosus; GRI-0124, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis; and GRI-0729 in pre-clinical development.
