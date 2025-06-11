Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Amplitude Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $41,301.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,934.50. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,868.85. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amplitude by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Further Reading

