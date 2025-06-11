Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 5,707.03%.

Rafael Stock Performance

Shares of RFL opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. Rafael has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard S. Jonas purchased 13,080,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,984.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,299,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,742,984.96. This trade represents a -1,674.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

