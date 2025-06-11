Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

