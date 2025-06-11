Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 26,531 Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,531 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:WTTR opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.19. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $374.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

