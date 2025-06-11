Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $288,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1%

SCHW opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

