BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,600,000 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $167,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,533,123 shares in the company, valued at $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
BrightView Trading Down 3.6%
BV opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.26.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
