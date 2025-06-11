BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,600,000 Shares

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $167,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,533,123 shares in the company, valued at $310,076,971.20. This represents a 35.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BrightView Trading Down 3.6%

BV opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.26.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $662.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BrightView during the first quarter valued at $537,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 508,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 167,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

