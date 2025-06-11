BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.
