BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

