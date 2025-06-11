B. Riley Weighs in on Zumiez’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Zumiez in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zumiez Stock Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 338.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,173 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 176,953 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zumiez by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 421,045 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,572 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zumiez by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.