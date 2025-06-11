Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $528.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.33.

Adobe Stock Down 0.0%

ADBE stock opened at $416.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.44. The firm has a market cap of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

