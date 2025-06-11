iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $132.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $152.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

