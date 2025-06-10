Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 338,512 Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 338,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,732,000. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVLC stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (AVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in US large-cap stocks of companies perceived to have high-growth characteristics and attractive valuations. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation AVLC was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.