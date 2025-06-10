Nepsis Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,587 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $91,006,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

