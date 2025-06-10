Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 5,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.46.

3M Stock Down 0.9%

3M stock opened at $144.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03. 3M has a 1-year low of $98.26 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

