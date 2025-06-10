Best Energy Stocks To Follow Now – June 9th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Intuitive Surgical are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, distribution and sale of energy resources—such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable sources like wind or solar power. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to fluctuations in energy prices, policy changes and technological advances in the sector. Because energy companies often pay dividends, they can also provide income as well as potential capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,154,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,777,746. The firm has a market cap of $954.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $243.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,188,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043,215. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 198.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.81.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $30.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $526.24. 3,296,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.99 and its 200 day moving average is $539.16. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $413.52 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

