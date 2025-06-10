Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 45,271 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $118,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $162.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average of $161.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

