12,483 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after buying an additional 3,038,303 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,143,000 after buying an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR opened at $271.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total transaction of $479,391.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 26,697 shares in the company, valued at $7,546,174.02. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,025,375.28. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,367,074. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.