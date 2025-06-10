Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 4.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FI stock opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

