Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Sold by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. Verra Mobility comprises about 1.6% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $28,626.12. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

