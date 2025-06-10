Dividend Assets Capital LLC Acquires 9,446 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 840.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $254,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter worth $217,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 15,022,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $553,729,976.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HESM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $44.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

