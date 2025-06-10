Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 506 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,484,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,541,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,711,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 43.3% during the first quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 291,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after buying an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. The trade was a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

