Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $321.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,089 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $321,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.71. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

