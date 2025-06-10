Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,600 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,235,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,275 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $526,587,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $451,985,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.80.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.