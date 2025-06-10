Orgel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,673 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.