Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Position Decreased by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,963 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 0.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

