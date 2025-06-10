Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 15.4% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $74,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

