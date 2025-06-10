Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $190,000 Stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

