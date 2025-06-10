Ibex Wealth Advisors Takes $4.22 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
NYSE LYB opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $100.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.14%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
