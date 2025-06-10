Terra Alpha Investments LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.6% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.